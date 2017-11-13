Police: 3 stabbed at a home; 18-year-old suspect in custody

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed in a suburban Cleveland home.

Investigators say officers responding to a reported disturbance found the three people hurt on Sunday night in Parma, a few miles south of downtown Cleveland. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the publicly unidentified suspect was among the wounded.

They were taken to a Cleveland hospital. Police haven’t shared their names, an update on their conditions or any information about a possible motive.

WJW-TV reports that a man who lives at the home said his wife and daughter were among the injured and had been seriously hurt by his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. Police haven’t publicly confirmed that account.

