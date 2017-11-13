Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

By Published:
Centerville Police are asking for help identifying this woman in connection with a credit card theft in July. (Photo: Centerville Police Department)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police in Centerville are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say a purse was stolen in July from a parked vehicle on Virginia Avenue. Within an hour of the theft, the suspect tried to use a credit card from the purse at a BP station on Far Hills Avenue but the transaction was declined.

The suspect and the car she drove were caught on surveillance cameras across the street at another gas station where the suspect successfully used the stolen card.

The same person was captured on video approximately 30 minutes later at a grocery store on Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

The suspect is described as a white female between 25 and 45 years old with a medium build, medium length brown hair and was wearing eyeglasses.

The car is a maroon 2010 or later model Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

Anyone with information about the woman in the images or the minivan is urged to call Centerville Police at 937-428-4771.

Centerville Theft Suspect

 

