DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents who live by the Hewitt Soap Factory that caught fire are wondering what’s going to happen now.

The soap factory went up in flames, on Friday. Construction crews later knocked down the charred walls, after an emergency demolition order. But other parts of the building remain.

Billy Bender who works right across the street from the soap factory said the site is an eyesore and he wants to see it cleared completely, once and for all.

“It’s been sitting here for so long. It burned like eight months before they started to get it cleaned up and then it took a whole lot longer than what they thought it was originally going to take to clean up – and they’re still not finished cleaning it up,” Bender said. “So now, we’re right back at it, again.”

City leaders in June 2017 approved 700 thousand dollars to have the factory and two other vacant properties torn down.