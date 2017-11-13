Semi crash shuts down Hoke Road in Clayton

A semi crashed at the Hoke Road, I-70 interchange (Photo: Bear Everett)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash has shut down Hoke Road at the I-70 interchange.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi was exiting I-70 onto Hoke Road.

OSP says the semi drove across the road, through the intersection, and ended up halfway off the road with the cab hanging over an embankment.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt. OSP is investigating to determine what led to the crash.

OSP says Hoke Road will be shut down for several hours as crews work to remove the semi.

No lanes of I-70 are affected by the crash.

 

