Taylor Swift to perform at Ohio Stadium in July 2018

By Published:
FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. The trial of a lawsuit between Swift and David Mueller, a former radio host she accuses of groping her, begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Denver. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to Columbus.

Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour, and Ohio Stadium is on the list. She’ll perform at the home of the Buckeyes on July 7.

It is one of two stops in Ohio. She’ll also perform at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland on July 17.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on December 13th. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to purchase the tickets in advance. Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

Just head to this website to find out more.

