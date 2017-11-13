Teacher accused of sexual battery due in court

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The substitute teacher accused of having in appropriate relations with a student is due in court on Monday morning.

23-year-old Madeline Marx is facing two charges of felony sexual battery.

Police arrested her at Kettering-Fairmont High School last week.

Authorities say one incident happened in September, and another in June.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

Marx has no criminal record.

She was released from police custody last week as well. Court documents show Marx is required to live with a family member as a condition of her release.

Marx is scheduled to appear in Kettering Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

2 NEWS will be at the hearing and we’ll have updates on air and online as they become available.