University of Michigan’s greek life on hold

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WDIV) – All activities for fraternities at the University of Michigan have been suspended.

The university’s Interfraternity Council released a statement Friday saying it had suspended all social activities and new member education programs.

“We believe that social events are a privilege, and we, as a community, have not earned this privilege at this time. We will immediately begin the process of assessing our policies and practices and developing a formal plan going forward,” read the statement.

According to a report by The Michigan Daily, the council is investigating more than 80 sexual assault cases which were reported between July 2015 and June 2016.

