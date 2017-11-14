“Multiple Deaths” in California school shooting

At least three people are dead after a string of shootings that ended at an elementary school near Rancho Tehama, California. Listen as Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston offers a briefing on the situation.

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (WDTN/NBC) – At least three people are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Rancho Tehama, California.

Investigators say the shooting began at one location, with multiple shots fired, then moved to the elementary school.

The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officers according to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

“I don’t know how many victims, I know of at least three deaths,” Johnston said in his first briefing to reporters. “I don’t know any information at this time about any of the victims at the school. I know that we have med-evaced a number of students, I know that the school has been cleared, I know that we have the children that were attending school in a safe location at this time.”

Johnston said the Sheriff’s office is investigating at least five different locations. He was visibly upset while he spoke with reporters and began to choke up when he said, “It’s a very sad day for us in Tehama County.”

 

 

 

 

 

