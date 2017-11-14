Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the hot seat

(NBC News) Attorney General Jeff Sessions was grilled once again Tuesday over potential contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Sessions insisted that he did not lie in previous testimony, stating rather that he did not remember meeting with campaign aid George Papadopolous to discuss Russian contacts.

Papadopolous recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about trying to arrange meetings with Russian officials.

“I will not accept, and reject accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie,” Sessions said.

Sessions also sparred with Republicans who want a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton, saying the FBI director is handling that matter.