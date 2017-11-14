Dayton pantry holds emergency food drive after fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Gods Grace Food Pantry on Springfield Street served nearly 600 people, Tuesday.

Many of them impacted by the loss of Food for Less.

“When she told me that Food for Less was gone, I said I can’t believe that. I was just there,” said Kristina Jones.

Fast forward a few days and Jones along with many of her neighbors, are at With Gods Grace Food Pantry.

“They ain’t got no other place and nobody to help them get to the store,” said Jones.

The pantry sometimes sees as many as 400 people every Wednesday.

“With the fire and everything, this is going to help the community a lot. We are going to see a lot, especially with the holiday season and thanksgiving coming up, we’ll see a lot of people coming through here,” said one pantry volunteer.

At its peak, the line zig-zaged around the building.

“This is the best place I’ve ever been to. The people are so kind enough to volunteer their time to help everyone in the community,” said Jones.

Owner, Nicole Adkins says the pantry is normally closed on Tuesdays.

“When the fire came about. We decided we would open our doors today because they are in need because of everything that was going on,” said Adkins.

“We are here to help the community. We are here to be to make sure they know where their next meal is coming from,” added Adkins.

In all, pantry workers said they expected an extra 200 people to seek their assistance after the fire that destroyed Food for Less.