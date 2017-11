DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of S. Horton St., near E. 4th St., just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The caller said a man had been shot in the chest.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity or any suspect information yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.