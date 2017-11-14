Homemade green bean casserole

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 oz. button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic

Pinch salt and pepper

3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup vegetable broth

1 cup whole milk

4 oz. cream cheese

20 oz frozen green beans

3 oz. fried onions

Directions

1. Wash the mushrooms then roughly chop them into small pieces. Mince the garlic. Begin preheating the oven to 350ºF.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium, then add the olive oil. Swirl to coat the surface of the skillet, then add the mushrooms, garlic, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Saute the mushrooms until they release all their moisture, the skillet dries up again, and the edges of the mushrooms begin to brown slightly (7-10 minutes).

3. Add the butter and flour the skillet with the mushrooms. Continue to saute for 2-3 minutes, or just until the flour begins to coat the bottom of the skillet and turns golden brown.

4. Whisk the vegetable broth into the skillet until all of the flour has dissolved off the bottom of the skillet. Allow the broth to come to a simmer as you whisk, at which point it will thicken.

5. When the liquid in the skillet has thickened, whisk in the milk. Allow the mixture to return to a simmer after adding the milk, then add the cream cheese (cut into small chunks). Continue to whisk and cook until the cream cheese has fully melted into the sauce. Taste the sauce and add another pinch of salt and pepper if needed.

6. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the green beans (no need to thaw). The cold beans will thicken the sauce considerably. Transfer the beans and sauce to a 2-3 quart casserole dish.

7. Top with the fried onions and transfer to the oven.

8. Bake the Green Bean Casserole for 20-25 minutes, or until heated through and the fried onions on top have browned slightly. Serve warm.