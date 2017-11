GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Greene Township.

Deputies were called to the Bob Evans Distribution Center in the 1900 block of Airpark Drive just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms a man was found dead inside a semi truck. His identity hasn’t been released.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation.

No more information is being released at this time.