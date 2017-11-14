Miamisburg middle school teacher indicted on sexual battery and other charge

Photo: Miamisburg City Schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Miamisburg middle school teacher has been indicted Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and another charge.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Jessica S. Langford, of Centerville, has been charged for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred during the last week of school in May and an investigation started after the victim told officials.

The Montgomery County Grand jury indicted Langford on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Langford’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, November 28.

 

