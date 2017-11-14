Police: Man shoots, kills Ohio doctor over shared love interest

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Affinity Medical Center

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a doctor has died following a shooting at an Ohio hospital parking lot over a shared love interest.

Authorities say the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Wood, killed himself shortly after shooting 59-year-old Dr. George Seese Monday afternoon.

Police say Wood fired multiple shots at Seese as the doctor was walking toward his vehicle outside Affinity Medical Center in Massillon. Wood then shot himself, and he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Seese died hours after the shooting. Police did not say if the doctor died before or after emergency surgery.

WBNS-TV reports Seese did not work at the hospital full-time. His medical office was located in Perry Township.

Both the hospital and Massillon City Schools were placed on lockdown for several hours after the shooting.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s