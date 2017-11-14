Police need help identifying credit card suspect

Photo provided by the Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police need help identifying a person who is suspected of using a stolen credit card in Dayton.

Dayton Police say they are looking for this man who allegedly used the stolen credit card at Walgreens in the 2700 block of Salem Avenue October 10 around 8:45 p.m.

Photo provided by the Dayton Police Department

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

