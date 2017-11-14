Police: Woman drowned her 10-day-old son in bathtub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York woman has been charged with second-degree murder for the bathtub drowning of her 10-day-old son.

Rochester police say officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of an unresponsive child at a home and found a baby in a bathtub.

Officials say the child, named Jeremiah, was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 25-year-old Markiya Mitchell admitted to intentionally drowning her baby.

Mitchell was arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court. She pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in jail without bail. The name of the public defender assigned to her case wasn’t available.

Police say Mitchell also has a 7-year-old child, who’s currently in the care of a relative.

