RTA to offer free rides Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Miami Valley will get to keep a little extra money in their pockets on Thanksgiving Day.

RTA is providing free bus rides for regularly scheduled routes and RTA Connet paratransit trip for customers and the bus service will not require passes or tickets during the day.

The buses will run Thursday, November 23 on its ‘Sunday’ schedule for the day, which includes taking passengers to the Dayton’s Feast of Giving free of charge.

Click here to view RTA’s holiday schedule and find out more information about RTA