BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi flipped on its side, shutting down a busy section of interstate on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-75 northbound.

The ramp is shut down due to the crash.

Information about possible injuries wasn’t immediately available.

