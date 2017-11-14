Teen sentenced to 15 years to life in May homicide case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A teen involved in the shooting death of 41-year-old Elroy Facey was sentenced Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dawkins and a co-defendant, Michael J. Woods Jr., planned to rob Facey while the 17-year-old was performing a sex act on the victim inside and that’s when the co-defendant shot the victim.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said 17-year-old Elexus Dawkins was found guilty on one count of murder in October.

A judge sentenced Dawkins to 15 years to life in prison.

The co-defendant’s trial date is set for January 22, 2018

