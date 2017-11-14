Vandalia shooting range reapplies for permit after it’s revoked

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Shooting Grounds has applied for a new permit after the police chief revoked it last month.

The Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) attorney, Tim Rudd gave 2 NEWS a tour of the facility saying it has made several improvements to four of its ranges.

Rudd says MVSG has re-applied for an indoor and outdoor shooting range permit.

“We’re asking to shoot on ranges that were safe to begin with and are still safe,” said Rudd.

Vandalia Police Chief Douglas Knight revoked MVSG’s permit October 9th citing firearms were being discharged “in a manner that is not compliant”. MVSG also has a pending lawsuit against it after resident, Jamie Spencer claimed bullets were landing on his property.

During Tuesday’s tour of the property Rudd says the facility narrowed lanes and installed bullet proof baffling to keep the noise level down and prevent projectiles. Rudd says the shooting grounds also added new concrete walls and posts to ensure no bullets are landing off site.

2 NEWS reached out to the Vandalia city officials and was told there is no set timeline as to when that permit could be approved. If it’s denied Rudd says he will appeal that decision.

Vandalia’s city council approved a six-month moratorium in November on shooting ranges, banning the issuance of new permits to discharge a firearm within the city during that time period. However, the temporary ban was approved after the shooting range re-applied for its permit.