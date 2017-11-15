4 juveniles escape from detention center, steal guard’s car

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities believe four teenagers who overpowered two corrections officers and escaped from a youth detention facility in southern New Jersey could be looking for warmer clothing.

Three of the teens were wearing just underwear and the fourth was wearing khakis when they escaped from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office says the youths drove off in one guard’s car. They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran.

One guard was taken to a hospital and officials say he is expected to be OK.

One of the suspects is 18, one is 17 and two are 16-years-old. No names have been released because they are charged with juvenile crimes.

Sixteen schools in the area are closed.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s