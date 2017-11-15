4 juveniles escape from detention center, steal guard’s car

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities believe four teenagers who overpowered two corrections officers and escaped from a youth detention facility in southern New Jersey could be looking for warmer clothing.

Three of the teens were wearing just underwear and the fourth was wearing khakis when they escaped from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office says the youths drove off in one guard’s car. They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran.

One guard was taken to a hospital and officials say he is expected to be OK.

One of the suspects is 18, one is 17 and two are 16-years-old. No names have been released because they are charged with juvenile crimes.

Sixteen schools in the area are closed.