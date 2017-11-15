Celina garage sale raises money for employees without work

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in and around Mercer County gave a helping hand to the employees of C-Town Wings.

The popular restaurant is one of several businesses that remain closed after tornadoes struck the area around Havemann road in Celina, November 5th.

Wednesday, the owner of C-Town Wings held a barn sale with all the money raised going to their employees.

“It’s hard to watch them struggle because we are responsible to help them make a living. They give us their time and energy to help us make a living, to help them making a living. We work as a team,” said Julia Roberts, the owner of C-Town Wings.

Roberts employs more than 60 people, many of them struggling to get by.

“It’s tough. Not an easy task by any means. I try to look at the bright side. I get to spend more time with my kids. And they are there for me,” said Faleashea Krogman, an employee of C-Town Wings.

Krogman isn’t alone though.

Many of the people that purchased or made donations at the garage sale, know others that are struggling after the damage left by the EF-2 tornadoes.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about how other people have been impacted. Yet, they are here to support us because they understand,” said Krogman.

“Everyone sticks together. If someone needs help, everybody is willing to pitch in and help,” said Kevin Huel, a resident of St Marys.

C-Town Wings expects to be closed for another month as they make repairs.