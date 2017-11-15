City commissioners approve $1.4 million pool renovation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s city commission has approved a $1.4 million renovation to a city pool.

According to Keith Steeber, acting division manager for the city of Dayton, the Clarence W. Dabney Pool inside the Northwest Recreation Center is now 40 years old.

The renovations planned include replacing all of the pool deck and adding a new liner to the pool, Steeber said. The city also plans to make the pool compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, installing a chair lift and other new features, he added.

With the mounting cost of repairs to the pool, Steeber said he believes the renovations are greatly needed.

“We’ve had some water leakage over the years,” Steeber said. “We have a lot of bad deck that has become a safety hazard as well as a maintenance nightmare for us and it’s overdue for work.”

The pool is set to close November 25 for the renovations to begin, Steeber said. It’s expected to reopen by the beginning of June.