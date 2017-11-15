Execution of sick inmate delayed to 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. John Kasich has rescheduled a sick inmate’s execution to 2019.

Alva Campbell was scheduled to die by lethal injection, Wednesday, but doctors could not find a vein to administer the IV. After several attempts, the execution was called off.

Protesters had gathered outside the prison this morning calling for the execution to stop – and they got their wish.

One woman said: “Even though this man did what he did and it was definitely wrong, I don’t think the way they’re deciding to execute him is the right way. It’s not justice. to me; It’s more of an eye for an eye. I think that everyone involved will have to suffer behind this – the prison guard – every one.”

Campbell’s lawyers say he suffers from COPD and uses a walker and a colostomy bag.

Prison officials agreed, this week, to provide Campbell with a wedge pillow during the execution to help him breathe easier.

Campbell was sentenced to death row for shooting and killing an 18-year-old man, back in 1997, during a carjacking. He had already served 20 years for an another, earlier murder.

The execution is now scheduled for June 5, 2019.