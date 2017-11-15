Ezekiel Elliott withdrawing appeal, will serve remainder of suspension

DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — Dallas Cowboys running back and former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott is dropping his appeal of a six-game suspension, NFL.com reports.

Elliott was suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

In a statement to NFL.com, Elliott’s agents said:

In consultation with the NFLPA and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension. This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott’s desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends. This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process. Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment.