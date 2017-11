DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters made an animal rescue at an apartment fire in Dayton early on Wednesday morning.

Crews went to the 900 block of Old Orchard Avenue, near Homewood Avenue, just after midnight.

Fire officials say some materials were left too close to a furnace, causing the fire.

Crews contained the fire to one room and knocked it down quickly.

Firefighters rescued eight cats from the apartment.

No one was hurt in the fire.