Kings Island WinterFest preparations underway

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) —After 12 years in hibernation, WinterFest is coming back to Kings Island. Preparations began more than two years ago.

“For more than 10 years our guests have asked us one question more than any other, and that’s: When are you going to bring WinterFest back? And it’s going to be this year the day after Thanksgiving,” said Chad Showalter, director of communications for Kings Island.

Crews are stringing more than 5 million lights, the gift shops are stacking up on kids toys, and holiday decorations fill the park at every turn.

“WinterFest is also bigger and better than it’s ever been before. We’ll have up to 17 rides operating, including Mystic Timbers. More than 5 million lights throughout the park, and most of the park is going to be open, which is unlike any Winterfest also,” said Showalter.

The changing times mean some major technology upgrades, including the Eiffel Tower Christmas Tree with new changing lights, the 320-foot Royal Fountain Ice Rink with a new cooling system to allow the rink to stay frozen in any weather, and the typical blue ice cream the park is famous for will be transformed into blue hot chocolate for the winter occasion.

“For those who remember WinterFest in the past, they’re going to be able to pass that tradition down to their kids and their grandkids and just enjoy the holidays and make those memories together,” said Showalter.

Another memory being brought back is the International Restaurant overlooking the entrance to the park. It will make a return with buffet-style cuisine from around the world.

The park will open for WinterFest on Friday, Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 30.