Local residents to see increase in water and sewer bills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Montgomery County will see an increase in water and sewer bills starting January 1.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services is making that increase where residents will pay around an additional $24 to their bills in 2018.

On average, a resident pays around $170 per quarter for water and sewer service.

To the left is a picture of a sample bill of the suggested increase from the county.

The county says it plans to replace and repair aging water and sewer systems which will take a five year process and it comes with a $750 million price tag.

You can click here to see how this bill increase will affect you.

You will get a chance to hear and see presentations about the increase in the bills at these locations:

• Butler Township, 7 p.m., Nov. 27 (Township Hall, 3780 Little York Rd., Dayton, OH 45414)

• Centerville, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20 (Municipal Building, 100 West Spring Valley Rd., Centerville, OH 45458)

• Clayton, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 (Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd., Englewood, OH 45322)

• Harrison Township, Noon, Nov. 16 (Township Offices, 5945 North Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414)

• Jefferson Township, 7 p.m., Dec. 5 (Administration Building, One Business Park Dr., Dayton, OH 45417)

• Kettering, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14 (Government Center, 3600 Shroyer Rd., Dayton, OH 45429)

• Miami Township, 6 p.m., Nov. 28 (Township Offices, 2700 Lyons Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342)

• Moraine, 6 p.m., Dec. 14 (Municipal Building, 4200 Dryden Rd., Moraine, OH 45439)

• Riverside, 6 p.m., Nov. 16 (Riverside Admin Offices, 5200 Springfield Street, Suite 100, Riverside, OH, 45431)

• Trotwood, 6 p.m., Nov. 20 (Trotwood-Madison City Schools Board of Education Meeting Chambers, 3594 N. Snyder Road, Trotwood, OH 45426)

• Washington Township, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4 (Township Offices, 8200 McEwen Road, Dayton, OH 45458)