DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were indicted on human trafficking charges Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said 44-year-old Pascal Williams and 46-year-old James Rowles were indicted on several charges involving four female victims.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Rowles and Williams on four counts of trafficking in persons and several other charges.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.