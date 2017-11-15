MeToo social media movement resonates in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The social media movement, “MeToo” has shed a bright light on sexual harassment and abuse.

Artemis Domestic Violence Center Executive Director Jane Keiffer hopes the movement will bring about social change.

“In terms of people with power and voices speaking up this is pretty big,” said Keiffer, who has been helping victims through Artemis for 21 years.

She says 1 out of 3 women and 1 out of 7 men are abused.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi asked, “Why do you believe so many victims are just now coming forward?”. She responded, “They’ve been hiding it for so many years because there’s shame, there’s guilt, and there’s a lot of feelings with that.”

The hashtag “MeToo” is showcasing the magnitude of the cause. Since #MeToo went viral, Twitter reports more than 1.7 million women and men have used the hashtag in 85 countries

“There is safety in numbers and it allows people to voice their concerns,” said Keiffer.

Sexual harassment allegations against Ohio lawmakers are also coming to light. To name one, former Ohio Republican Senator Cliff Hite resigned after a state employee filed a complaint alleging he repeatedly propositioned her for sex.

“I do think we will see more victims come forward. The men perpetrating this violence are in positions of power,” said Keiffer.

If you’re a victim of a abuse or know someone who might be you can call the Artemis 24/7 hotline number 937-461-HELP.