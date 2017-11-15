MetroPark Tree Tower to be rebuilt over winter months

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The tree tower that has been closed for safety reasons at Cox Arboretum MetroPark will soon be rebuilt.

Reconstruction of the tower will begin on November 20, according to MetroPark officials. Contractors will start the process by installing new logs and braces and will then reassembling other existing elements of the Tree Tower that have been in storage.

The project will proceed through the winter months as weather permits, with the completion date dependent on conditions.

“The safety and enjoyment of our visitors is a top priority,” said Carrie Scarff, MetroParks chief of planning & projects. “We have worked diligently to restore this iconic structure to its original beauty and ensure that the Tree Tower can be enjoyed by the public for many years to come.”

Officials say beyond existing barriers to protect the public from the Tree Tower’s construction area, visitor experience to Cox Arboretum MetroPark should not be impacted.

The tower was closed in 2016 after soft spots in the support structure were discovered.

The Tree Tower is 65 feet tall and opened in October 2012. The tower was funded through a partnership with The James M. Cox, Jr. Arboretum Foundation and Five Rivers MetroParks.