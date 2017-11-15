Miami Twp. extends medical marijuana ban

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township has extended its ban on medical marijuana production and sales.

Township trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend the moratorium by six months.

According to Chris Snyder, Miami Township community development director, officials first banned medical marijuana from being manufactured and sold last year. That moratorium was extended by nine months earlier this year and was getting ready to expire, he added.

The new extension lasts six months. That gives officials time to propose new zoning regulations to the township’s zoning commission, Snyder said. Those regulations would specifically apply to facilities manufacturing and selling medical marijuana, he added.

This time period has allowed township leaders to wait and see what regulations would come from the state level before making a final decision, Snyder explained.

While no medical marijuana companies have tried to open facilities in town, township officials want to be ready if they do, Snyder added.

“I think every community is looking at the different aspects of it,” he said. “I think that’s part of the concern with wanting to wait to see what some of the regulations were going to involve, how they were going to be operating and what restrictions they’d be operating under. We’re certainly evaluating that, and we’ll be discussing that with the zoning commission.”

Right now, another extension to the ban is not expected, Snyder said. The zoning commission will eventually make a recommendation to the board of trustees, who will then make the next decision on this issue, he added.

