Miami Twp. trustees approve land annexation with Springboro

By Published:

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township trustees have approved a land annexation with the city of Springboro.

Miami Township and Springboro will share the tax revenue on 7.7 acres of land at Ohio 741 and Austin Boulevard. According to Chris Snyder, Miami Township community development director, developers want to begin the next phase of construction for Austin Landing in that area.

Springboro would forward any lost tax revenue from the annexation to Miami Township, Snyder explained.

“From a planning development standpoint, it makes sense to have that developed cohesively under one unit of government,” Snyder said. “Given that relatively small size of that particular portion of the project, it does make sense to have that developed comprehensively.”

Springboro city leaders have to approve the agreement before it is finalized, Snyder added.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s