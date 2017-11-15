Miami Twp. trustees approve land annexation with Springboro

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township trustees have approved a land annexation with the city of Springboro.

Miami Township and Springboro will share the tax revenue on 7.7 acres of land at Ohio 741 and Austin Boulevard. According to Chris Snyder, Miami Township community development director, developers want to begin the next phase of construction for Austin Landing in that area.

Springboro would forward any lost tax revenue from the annexation to Miami Township, Snyder explained.

“From a planning development standpoint, it makes sense to have that developed cohesively under one unit of government,” Snyder said. “Given that relatively small size of that particular portion of the project, it does make sense to have that developed comprehensively.”

Springboro city leaders have to approve the agreement before it is finalized, Snyder added.