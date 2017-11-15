Officials uncover meth lab, find infant inside house fire

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives and other officials uncovered a meth lab after a house caught fire in the area Tuesday night.

Detectives said they smelled a strong chemical smell, received consent to search the area, found an infant inside of the residence and also found methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were able to search a vehicle nearby with consent and began an investigation, which led them to the discovery of a meth lab inside a trailer.

Officers arrested the owner of the vehicle, Larry D. Jenkins, and he is facing one count of Felony Illegal Manufacture of Drugs and one count of Felony Child Endangering.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.