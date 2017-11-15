Officials: No timeline yet for old soap factory demolition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton officials say they do not yet have a timeline for when the former Hewitt Soap Company factory could be demolished after being destroyed in a fire.

According to city officials, the owner of the property is responsible for cleaning up the mess, but the city will have to take action if that does not happen.

Thursday’s fire marked the second time the vacant building burned. A fire heavily damaged part of the building in December.

With the firefighters long gone and caution tape torn down, broken metal, piles of bricks and charred walls still remain.

It’s “really like an eyesore now,” said David Saunders, who works across the street.

Saunders and some people who live in the neighborhood told us they are concerned about safety.

“Anybody can get over there and get hurt real bad,” Saunders said. “They’ll get over there, like little kids can get over there and play in the debris and get hurt.”

“We’re going to go through our normal legal process of notifying the property owner and take it through our normal process,” said Brian Inderrieden, acting director of planning and community development for the city of Dayton.

The city’s contractor was nearly finished with demolition at the site from the previous fire last year, Inderrieden said. The city also called in emergency demolition crews after this fire.

The next step is to issue nuisance abatement orders to the property owner asking for the rubble to be cleaned up and the building to be torn down, Inderrieden said. The owner then is given at least 60 days to comply, or the city takes over the demolition, charging the property owner with the costs, he added.

“Take it through the nuisance abatement and take care of it just as soon as we can,” he explained.

People we spoke with said they hope changes come sooner rather than later.

“I think they should have torn down the rest of the building when that other fire happened back last December,” Saunders said. “But they left it open. You never know who got in that building.”

The nuisance abatement orders are expected to be issued within the next seven to ten days, Inderrieden said.