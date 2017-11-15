Ohio county mulls plate scanners to find crime-linked cars

(AP Photo/Dave Collins)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio county that includes Cleveland is considering installing license plate scanners at intersections to help police find vehicles used during crimes.

Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Council expects to spend nearly $900,000 to install 18 cameras at locations throughout the county. The cameras are capable of taking one photo per second of vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The images are loaded into a searchable database. Alerts are sent to a command center when a license plate for a suspected crime vehicle is detected.

The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concerns about the collection and sharing of data on all drivers.

Officials say motorists don’t have to be warned about the scanners because there’s no enforcement action for passing through an intersection.

