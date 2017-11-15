Ohio National Guard to return from Puerto Rico

By Published:
Airmen of the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing and the Tennessee National Guard's 164th Air Wing load equipment on a C-17 Globemaster III for transportation to Puerto Rico Oct. 11, 2017, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson, ONG_

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) –  An Ohio National Guard unit that has been providing communications support to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico will arrive home Wednesday in Columbus.

About 40 Soldiers from the 137th Signal Company, based in Newark, Ohio, have been deployed since October 11. The signal company provided mobile satellite, telephone, internet, video conferencing and information technology services for more than 50 missions conducted by deployed military assets in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Since the first hurricane made landfall in August, more than 400 men and women of the Ohio National Guard have been engaged with rescue and relief efforts in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Ohio National Guard has more than 16,000 personnel and is the nation’s fourth-largest National Guard. The Ohio National Guard responds with ready units and personnel when called for federal, state and community missions, and is an operational reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

You can learn more about the ONG hurricane recovery mission by heading to the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s