Ohio National Guard to return from Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio National Guard unit that has been providing communications support to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico will arrive home Wednesday in Columbus.

About 40 Soldiers from the 137th Signal Company, based in Newark, Ohio, have been deployed since October 11. The signal company provided mobile satellite, telephone, internet, video conferencing and information technology services for more than 50 missions conducted by deployed military assets in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Since the first hurricane made landfall in August, more than 400 men and women of the Ohio National Guard have been engaged with rescue and relief efforts in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Ohio National Guard has more than 16,000 personnel and is the nation’s fourth-largest National Guard. The Ohio National Guard responds with ready units and personnel when called for federal, state and community missions, and is an operational reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

You can learn more about the ONG hurricane recovery mission by heading to the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department website.