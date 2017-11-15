Ohio set to execute inmate with walking, breathing problems

By Published:
Alva Campbell

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is set to execute a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he’s put to death.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is allowing the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell during Wednesday’s execution because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.

A prisons doctor has said the 69-year-old Campbell has chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder as the result of a decadeslong two-pack-a-day smoking habit.

Campbell was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Charles Dials during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop the execution.

Last week, Republican Gov. John Kasich denied Campbell’s request for clemency.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s