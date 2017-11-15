Ohio State up to 9th in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

(AP) — Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.

Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide had been second behind Georgia in the first two selection committee rankings, but the Bulldogs and previously No. 3 Notre Dame were beaten last weekend, opening up the top for changes.

Clemson moved up from four and unbeaten Miami jumped from seventh to third, giving the Atlantic Coast Conference two top four teams. Oklahoma moved up one spot.

Unbeaten Wisconsin moved up from eighth and is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Auburn is the highest-ranked team with two losses.

Georgia is seventh and Notre Dame is eighth. Ohio State is ranked 9th, ahead of Penn State at number 10.

