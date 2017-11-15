1 hospitalized after Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

It happened just before 8:00 am at the intersection of Liscum Drive and Germantown Pike.

Police say a car rear-ended an SUV.

One person involved in the crash was taken to Kettering Medical Center with unreported injuries.

Germantown Pike was closed just past Liscum Drive as crews worked to clear the scene. The road was expected to reopen before 9:00 am.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.