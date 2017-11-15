Police in Maryland seeking real-life ‘Hamburglar’

COLUMBIA, MD (WCMH) – Police in Maryland are looking for a woman who stole cash and food from a McDonalds’ drive-thru.

Video shows a woman stick her head through the McDonald’s drive-thru window. After helping herself to a blue Powerade, she climbs completely through the window.

Once inside, she gathers several items into a box and leaves the store. Police say both food and cash were stolen.

The Howard County Police Department in Maryland is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

