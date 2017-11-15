Prosecutor: Sexual allegations against local teachers is “disgusting”

Related Coverage Teacher charged for having sex with 14-year-old male student

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor is speaking out after two local teachers are accused of inappropriate relationships with students in the same month.

32-year-old Jessica Langford is a former Miamisburg Middle School teacher. She resigned in May after working for the first for nine years. Langford has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Langford is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old male student.

“This is a breach of public trust,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

2 NEWS reached out to Miamisburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. David Vail and received the following statement:

We became aware of a possible incident of misconduct during the last couple of days of the 2016-2017 school year. We immediately put her on paid administrative leave so we could investigate. At that time, she resigned her position, which mandated us to report her to the Ohio Department of Education Office of Teacher Conduct. From that point forward, we cooperated with the Miami Township Police Department and their investigation of the matter. We were just informed today of the findings from the grand jury against this former employee. We will continue to work with the local authorities and the prosecutor with this case.

This is the second teacher this month to be accused of inappropriate behavior with a student. 2 NEWS reporter 23-year-old Madeline Marx is charged with two counts of sexual battery regarding a Kettering Fairmont High School student. Marx was a substitute teacher for the district at the time.

Heck believes school districts do the best they can when hiring teachers but would like to see an ongoing vetting process.

“Even after they’re hired. People should be paying attention. If they’re alone with a student off school sites be asking why,” he said.

Langford is due in court Nov. 28 for an arraignment hearing. 2 NEWS will keep you updated.