RedHawks won’t be going to a bowl after 27-24 loss to E. Michigan

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brogan Roback threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Sergio Bailey, rallying Eastern Michigan to a 27-24 victory over Miami (Ohio) on a Wednesday night in which the Eagles quarterback became the school’s all-time total offense leader.

Roback connected with Bailey on 32- and 10-yard touchdown passes to lead 27-17.

Ryan Smith caught an 11-yard score from Gus Ragland with two minutes remaining to get Miami within three but it failed to recover the onside kick and had no timeouts left to stop the clock.

Roback scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter before Miami’s Kenny Young ran for a pair of touchdowns, 6 and 5 yards, in the second quarter with the RedHawks leading 17-13 at halftime.

Roback threw for 269 yards and ran for 3, giving the senior 8,811 in his career to pass Walter Church (1996-2000) at 8,628.

The loss ended Miami’s nine-game winning streak against the Eagles (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American) dating to 1994 and ended the hopes of a bowl appearance for the RedHawks (4-7, 3-4).

Maxx Crosby had three sacks for 11 this year, tying the Eagles’ single-season record. Ian Eriksen rushed for 112 yards.

