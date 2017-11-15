School lock-down practice amid school shooting fears

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting in California has raised questions about school safety and how school districts here in The Miami Valley operate their own lock-down procedures.

L. T. Ball Intermediate school, Wednesday, held a safety drill with students, staff, and police so that they know what to do to safeguard against an active shooter.

School officials say they want to ensure the safety of the students under their care – as well as staff.

Principal Mike Vagedes said: “They worked on barricading in their classroom, they worked on finding tools and ways they can fight back. They’re also trained to be very quiet and that way the police can do their part and get to where the action is occurring.”

A gunman killed four people in California, Wednesday.

He targeted an elementary school but authorities say he was hindered by the school’s lock-down procedure. Police say he entered school grounds, but left, after he couldn’t access any of the school’s locked rooms.

L. T. Ball collaborated with the Tipp City police department for their drill.

Fourth and fifth graders went through a variety of different strategies and scenarios.

Vagedes said staff and teachers were also given pointers on how to fight off an intruder, just in case.

“They are taught how to fight, how to respond, because we really want to get to the point where anyone can initiate a lock-down for their safety,” Vagedes said.

Tipp City Schools Superintendent Dr Gretta Kumpf said the school takes its lock-down practice runs seriously – as it’s always good to be prepared.

“Certainly in light of emergencies across our nation, it puts a highlight on this aspect that we need to be very vigilant and we need to prepare both our staff, our administration, and our students,” Dr Kumpf said.

The school says it also has a camera system and a buzz-in intercom where visitors are first screened before they’re allowed on school property.