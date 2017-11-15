Springboro Police look for suspects in multiple crimes

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Police are asking for the public’s help to find two people accused of committing multiple crimes.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects. They’ve been linked to numerous crimes in Springboro and surrounding communities.

The suspects are accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase items at local stores from October 8th to October 22nd.

The man is white, with multiple tattoos on his left arm, right arm and neck. He has a short haircut.

He is accompanied by a white woman last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Springboro Police at 937-748-3249 or 937-748-0611. People call also call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP) or go directly to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

