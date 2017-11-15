Troopers seized at least $8,400 in drug bust

Photo from the Ohio State Highway Patrol

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized almost $8,400 worth of hydroponic marijuana and solid hashish at a traffic stop in one part of the Miami Valley.

Troopers stopped a vehicle in Miami County November 13 for speeding and during that time they observed the passenger had some fingerprints with marijuana on the door handle.

The passenger told the troopers there was more than three pounds of hydroponic marijuana and 29 grams of solid hashish in the truck and they arrested 38-year-old Larry Smith of Flint, Michigan.

Smith is facing drug trafficking and possession of criminal tools charges.

 

