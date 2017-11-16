20 firearms stolen during break-in at Ohio gun store

By Published:

SEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say 20 firearms have been stolen during a break-in at a northeast Ohio gun store by the same suspects who unsuccessfully tried to break into another gun store hours earlier.

The Medina Gazette reports the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says several suspects stole 16 handguns and four rifles worth $9,000 from BMT Firearms in the Medina County village of Seville early Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving off in a white Ford after damaging the store’s front door and outside security bars.

The ATF says it appears that the same suspects tried to break into Elite Tactical in Wadsworth around midnight Tuesday.

The agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the suspects.

