Bullet shoots through home during toddler’s bath

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local mother says she was giving her toddler son a bath when a bullet came shooting through the bathroom wall, over their heads. No one was injured but the incident has left the family shaken.

A loud pop is all Tiffany Taylor said she heard before the room filled with smoke and debris.

“I look up and i’m squinting because there’s dust everywhere and I realize there’s a hole in the wall, above our heads and I’m like, is that a bullet hole?” Taylor said.

She was washing her two-year-old son Shola’s hair in the bathtub around 9:30am on Wednesday. In a panic, Taylor said she immediately grabbed her son and ran out of the bathroom – fearing there could be more shots.

“I’m running up the hallway trying to get my other baby,” Taylor said. “I’m on the ground, trying to call 911. It was just like this moment of your worst fear: You’re here alone with your kids and a bullet flies over your head.”

The bullet nicked the metal shower curtain rod. Taylor said police found the bullet embedded in the cabinet, in the laundry room.

“The area where we suspected the bullet to come from is an area that we’ve been calling about for drug activity, for crime,” Taylor said. “Now that it’s affecting our home. Something needs to be done.”

Taylor said it was a close call. She said had she been standing with her son in her arms rather than kneeling, the story could have been much different.

“It went right over our heads. I mean we were covered in drywall but I’d rather wipe off drywall, than blood.”

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the incident is still under investigation.