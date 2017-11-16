Driver hurt in Sugarcreek Township crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township.

Police went to Upper Bellbrook Road, near Wildwood Lane just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a pole.

Crews removed the driver from the car. That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with reported non-life threatening injuries.

DP&L was called to the scene due to damage to the pole. Power lines were also reportedly knocked down.

Upper Bellbrook Road was shut down near Fauber Road as crews worked to clear the scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says it’s unclear when the road will reopen. People who take Upper Bellbrook Road should leave extra time for the morning commute, in case the road is still closed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.